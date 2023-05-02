Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

