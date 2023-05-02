Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 456,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.