Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)'s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as C$43.95 and last traded at C$44.10. 33,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 398,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.65.

The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.10.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

