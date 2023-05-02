Scotiabank Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,166.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$937.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$956.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$908.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$825.78.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 149.3375394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

