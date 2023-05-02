Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE SMG opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

