SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SDX Energy Price Performance

Shares of SDX stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £11.05 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.19. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16).

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.