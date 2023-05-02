SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
Shares of SDX stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £11.05 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.19. SDX Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16).
SDX Energy Company Profile
