Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,965.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,860.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,830.41. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,296.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 1.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

