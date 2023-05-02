Secret Price Tops $0.0055 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $25,604.23 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00138707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00061897 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038490 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003540 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00594018 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,592.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.