Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sequans Communications has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 190.73% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. On average, analysts expect Sequans Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Trading Down 11.1 %

NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,270,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.