Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,797. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $87,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

