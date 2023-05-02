Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,865 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.47% of Shaw Communications worth $227,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 6,354,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.