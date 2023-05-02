Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,547,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

