Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) versus Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Critical Review

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Anterix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67 Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Anterix has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Anterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.75 -$8.38 million ($0.16) -124.68 Anterix $1.65 million 368.55 -$37.52 million ($2.29) -14.04

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications -3.13% -0.67% -0.47% Anterix -2,604.86% -27.66% -17.97%

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Anterix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

