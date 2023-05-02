Short Interest in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Grows By 12.7%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $393,291,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $223,829,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,895,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.52. 1,627,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

