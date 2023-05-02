Short Interest in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declines By 9.5%

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 167,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $339,702,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.59. 607,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

