Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expands By 12.9%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240,506 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.