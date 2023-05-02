Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Decreases By 12.8%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATAK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 638,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 26.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 803,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 169,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

