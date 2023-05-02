Short Interest in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Expands By 7.4%

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 52,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,919. Backblaze has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 60.71% and a negative return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

