Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declines By 14.7%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,400 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Barings BDC Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $805.05 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.