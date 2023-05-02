Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Declines By 10.2%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

BioAtla Price Performance

BCAB stock remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 258,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioAtla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,501.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 40,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,595.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BioAtla by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioAtla by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,025 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in BioAtla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,181,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioAtla by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 173,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

