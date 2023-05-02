Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Declines By 10.1%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 167,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bit Origin Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BTOG stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 106,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,703. Bit Origin has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

