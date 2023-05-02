Short Interest in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Grows By 7.3%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,658. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

