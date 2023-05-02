Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Decreases By 7.6%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65. Boralex has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

