Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Declines By 12.1%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown makes up 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Price Performance

BTWNW stock remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.