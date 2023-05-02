Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 16.8%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 31,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.