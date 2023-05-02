Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 9.1%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 1,017,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Buzzi Unicem Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $24.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.11.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile
