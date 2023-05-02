Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Decreases By 9.1%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 1,017,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $24.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.