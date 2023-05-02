Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Declines By 11.6%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Cancom Company Profile
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.