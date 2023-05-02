Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Declines By 11.6%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

