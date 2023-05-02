Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Decreases By 14.1%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 870,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $106,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

