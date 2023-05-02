Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expands By 5.7%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CNB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCNE opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.