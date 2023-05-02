Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Rises By 10.3%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 3,001,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,101. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
Further Reading
