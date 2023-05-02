Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Grows By 8.7%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,611.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 757,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 19.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.