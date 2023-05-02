Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Rises By 15.7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 295,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

