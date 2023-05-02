Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Rises By 15.7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of CAAP stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.03%.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
