Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rises By 6.9%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 932,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,108. The firm has a market cap of $984.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,341. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.