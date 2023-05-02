Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Increases By 13.8%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8,650.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,970. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.