Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Increases By 13.8%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8,650.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,970. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $377.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

