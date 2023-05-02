Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Expands By 8.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Defense Metals Trading Down 5.3 %

OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on the Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

