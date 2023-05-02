Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Expands By 8.7%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,051,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Defense Metals Trading Down 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Defense Metals
