Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Increases By 14.0%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,483.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DiaSorin stock remained flat at $112.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.57. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.