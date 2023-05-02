Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Rises By 14.3%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,659 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,088,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,696,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

