Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Decreases By 14.1%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.3% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 113,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EGLE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 225,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.08 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 33.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.