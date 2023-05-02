Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Increases By 13.1%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 266,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 168,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 881.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

