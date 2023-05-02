Short Interest in FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Declines By 12.3%

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FDRVF stock remained flat at C$21.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.54. FD Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$16.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.60.
FD Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FD Technologies (FDRVF)
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.