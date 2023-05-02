Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declines By 13.9%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 969,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 3,332 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $64,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. 1,173,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,719. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $606.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

