Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Drops By 12.1%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLAPF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glanbia in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Glanbia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLAPF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

