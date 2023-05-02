Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Declines By 13.5%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR traded down €0.79 ($0.87) on Monday, reaching €5.47 ($6.01). 24,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,291. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.47 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of €9.16 ($10.07). The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.