Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Decreases By 5.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

