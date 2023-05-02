Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Drops By 12.9%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 285,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 139,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,425. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

