Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Decreases By 8.8%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IZOZF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

