Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Decreases By 8.8%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Izotropic Price Performance
IZOZF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
Izotropic Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
- American Water Works Doesn’t Come Cheap, but it May be Worth It
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.