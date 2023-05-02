Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expands By 10.5%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 578,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,922. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

