Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Drops By 20.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 70,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kenon Price Performance

Shares of KEN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489. Kenon has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

