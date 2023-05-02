Short Interest in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Declines By 10.6%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KT will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 272,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KT by 107.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 298,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in KT by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

