Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Decreases By 11.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

LEGN traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

